Caesars Entertainment revenue tops a billion

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) narrowed its loss in Q2 on revenue of $1B. The company says it strong performance at Las Vegas properties was partially offset by weaker gaming volume in Baltimore and some bad luck at casinos.

"In the second quarter, stronger gaming fundamentals across most of our properties were offset by expected unfavorable year-over-year hold, primarily in baccarat, and the impact of more hotel rooms off the market for renovation," notes CEO Mark Frissora.

