Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (312% upside) price target by Oppenheimer. Shares up 9% premarket.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) initiated with Outperform rating and $13 (141% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) initiated with Outperform rating and $53 (95% upside) price target by Oppenheimer. Shares up 3% premarket.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $3 (186% upside) price target by Oppenheimer. Shares up 4% premarket.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Market Perform by Bernstein.

Spectranetics (NASDAQ:SPNC) downgraded to Hold by Stifel.