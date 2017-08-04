Etsy soars after posting strong Q2 growth

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) trades higher after posting 11% Y/Y growth in active sellers and 17% growth in active buyers during Q2.

As part of a cost structure review, Etsy says it identified ~$20M in 2017 expense reductions, which it expects to result in ~$35M in annualized cost savings.

Looking ahead, Etsy sees 2017 GMS year-over-year growth of 12% to 14% and revenue growth of 18% to 20%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is seen falling in a range of 16% to 18%.

ETSY +8.17% premarket to $14.70.

