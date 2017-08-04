Sorrell says WPP will double Snap ad spending this year

Ad mogul Martin Sorrell says WPP plans to double ad spending on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) this year, according to CNBC.

WPP spent $100M on Snap advertising last year and could bump that up to $200M this year, compared with the $1.7B last year for Facebook and the over $2B expected this year.

Sorrell cites the lower cost of investing on Snap compared to competitor Facebook: “It’s $200 million versus $6 billion or $2 billion for Facebook. So, you’re talking about a flea on the elephant’s backside.”

Snap shares are up 2.17% premarket.

