Soft numbers from Kraft Heinz stoke M&A speculation

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) slipped past Q2 profit estimates as a low tax rate factored in (23% vs. 30% a year ago). The underlying EBIT miss has Susquehanna boosting Kraft's M&A profile.

"Given the slowing pace of EBITDA growth and net synergy realization at KHC, we are even more convinced now that another sizable M&A deal is imminent," says analyst Pablo Zuanic.

Zuanic adds in a 20% M&A optionality premium (Buffett/3G) on Kraft vs. +10% prior. The current December 2018 price target on Neutral-rated Kraft is $85.

Previously: Kraft Heinz reports Q2 results (Aug. 3)