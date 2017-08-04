JPMorgan positive on Kellogg

JPMorgan lifts Kellogg (NYSE:K) to an Overweight rating after sizing up the company's profit-topping Q2.

The firm likes Kellogg's plan to use a warehouse distribution model instead of shipping directly to stores. The switch is expected to lower costs.

JP assigns a price target of $78 to Kellogg.

