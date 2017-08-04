JPMorgan positive on Kellogg

JPMorgan lifts Kellogg (NYSE:K) to an Overweight rating after sizing up the company's profit-topping Q2.

The firm likes Kellogg's plan to use a warehouse distribution model instead of shipping directly to stores. The switch is expected to lower costs.

JP assigns a price target of $78 to Kellogg.

Previously: Kellogg beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)

Previously: Kellogg +5% after Q2 beat (Aug. 3)

Shares of Kellogg are up 1.26% premarket to $71.25 vs. a 52-week trading range of $65.32 to $84.28.