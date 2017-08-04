Margins down at Cooper Tire & Rubber in Q2

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume fell 0.5% in Q2.

Americas tire sales down 6% to $615.4M due to 4.4% decline in unit volume, negative foreign currency impact.

International tire sales rose 22.4% to $151.37M.

Gross margin rate declined 610 bps to 18.2%.

SG&A expense rate improved 160 bps to 7.8%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 440 bps to 10.4%.

Americas tire operating margin rate contracted 420 bps to 13.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 30% to 33%; Capex: $200M to $220M.