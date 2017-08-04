Sibanye Gold +3.2% as it looks to restructure gold operations

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) is up 3.2% premarket as it undertakes a restructuring of its gold operations amid ongoing losses at its Beatrix West and Cooke operations.

The company is starting S189 consultations after being unable to contain the losses. That will allow consideration of alternatives to closing the operations to avoid retrenchment.

“The decision to commence with this restructuring process has not been taken lightly,” says Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman. “The long-term sustainability of the group as a whole is our primary focus and is necessary if we are to continue to deliver superior value to all of our stakeholders."