Xiaomi tops wearable shipments in Q2, Apple falls to third

Wearables reached 22M global shipments in Q2, according to a Strategy Analytics research report. The total represents an 8% growth on the prior year’s quarter.

Xiaomi (Private:XI) topped the market with 3.7M units and a 17% share, earning the first place for the first time. Xiaomi’s shipments rose 23% on the year.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) came second with 3.4M units and a 16% share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned third place with 2.8M units, up 56% on the year, and a 13% market share.

Xiaomi pulled ahead thanks to lower cost products that performed well in China. Apple lagged by not having a product in the fitness tracker market.