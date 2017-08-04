Jobs report helps lift stocks, bond yields

Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen calls today's jobs report a "Goldilocks report" for the markets that bodes well for macroeconomic growth.

Gapen notes the 0.3% gain in average hourly earnings (+2.5% Y/Y) is just enought to keep Fed expectations (reduced bond holdings, rate hike in Dec.) in place.

Bond yields are rising slightly along with the U.S. dollar. The 2-year Treasury is +2 bps to 1.36% and the 10-year Treasury is +4 bps to 2.26%.

Stocks are cruising along nicely. The Dow hit a new intrday record high of 22,089.05 and the S&P 500 Index is +0.28% to 2,478.97. A steady round of solid earnings reports across sectors this earnings season is helping to calm anxiety over the political scene.

