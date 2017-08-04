Samsung adds seven OLED production lines for iPhone 8

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) ramps up production on iPhone 8 OLED screens with seven production lines, according to a Korean report cited by 9 to 5 Mac.

Full-scale production will start at the end of the month.

The new lines will increase output capacity by 700%.

Delay rumors have swirled about the iPhone 8 due to the slower production schedule of OLED screens. If the premium model does launch in September, retailers will likely have limited supplies.

Apple recently invested in LG’s OLED production capabilities as a way to diversify suppliers in the future.

Previously: Report: Apple paying LG Display $2.67B for OLED panels (July 28)