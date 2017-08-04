Cincinnati Bell +13.6% after Q2 beats expectations

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is still on the move, up 13.6% after posting Q2 earnings where it beat expectations thanks to revenue gains in Entertainment and Communications, which mitigated declines in legacy businesses.

Fioptics revenue in particular rose 24% Y/Y. That unit's Internet subscribers rose 22% (to 214,100), and video subs were up 13% (to 142,800).

Operating income dipped to $21M from $27M due to restructuring, severance and transaction charges, tied to initiatives CBB expects will save $10M annually.

EBITDA was up 1% to $77.2M, beating an expected $73.1M.

Revenue by segment, Entertainment and Communications: Data, $87.7M (up 1%); Voice, $67.1M (down 3%); Video, $37.2M (up 20%); Services and other, $9.4M (up 65%).

Revenue by segment, IT Services and Hardware: Professional Services, $23.5M (down 14%); Management and Monitoring, $5.1M (down 35%); Unified Communications, $11M (up 9%); Cloud Services, $11.6M (up 7%); Telecom and IT hardware, $44.8M (down 17%).

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance for revenue of $1.2B (above consensus for $1.15B) and EBITDA of $295M (vs. expected $293.2M).

