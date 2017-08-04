More on Newell Brands' Q2

Newell Brands (NWL -2.6% ) reports core sales growth of 2.5% in Q2, driven by strong growth from Baby within the Live Segment, Writing within the Learn segment, Waddington within the Work Segment and Team Sports within the Play Segment.

Segment net sales: Live: $1.28B (+13.8%, Core sales: +0.2%); Learn: $1.01B (+10.9%, Core sales: +6.6%); Work: $737.7M (+14.1%, Core sales: +6.3%); Play: $782M (+14.2%, Core sales: -1.2%); Other: $245.9M (-50%, Core sales: -2.1%).

Northe America net sales down 4.8% to $3.18B

Normalized gross margin slipped 20 bps to 37%.

Normalized operating margin rate advanced 130 bps to 17.1%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $14.8B to $15B (+11.5% to +13%); Core sales: +2.5% to +4%; Normalized EPS: $3 to $3.2; Share count: ~490M; Tax rate: 22% to 23%.