Aeterna Zentaris goes after former execs over alleged scheme to control company; shares up 14%

Nano cap Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS +14% ) has rallied 40% the past two days amidst the company's legal tussle with former CEO David Dodd and former General Counsel Philip Theodore over their attempts to seize control of the board and the U.S. rights to lead product Macrilen via a secret plan called "Project Rescue" they formulated with activist investor Graeme Roustan.

The company has filed a claim in a superior court seeking an injunction barring the two men from continuing to use the company's confidential information without authorization and from mounting a proxy fight.

Mr. Dodd was axed on July 20 for cause followed by Mr. Theodore's termination on July 28.

