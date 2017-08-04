Boot Barn rallies after Baird nod

Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) extends on its post-earnings rally with a 7.84% gain .

Investors are taking note of an upgrade on Boot Barn from Baird to Outperform from Neutral.

"Near term, each point of comps improvement vs. our ~1.5% assumption for the next 12 months could contribute a mid-to-high single-digit percentage to annual EPS (modeling F2018 EPS +10% ex-53rd week)," writes analysts Jonathan Kemp. "Longer term, we do not believe BOOT is receiving credit for potential to accelerate unit growth to +10% which could drive strong +double-digit EPS gains," he adds.

