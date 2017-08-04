Uber's former CEO hires a PR firm to improve image

Uber’s (Private:UBER) former CEO Travis Kalanick has hired an advisory firm to clean up his image, manage his interests, and perhaps get him back in his leadership role.

Recode reports that Kalanick hired Teneo, which claims to guide CEO’s to being “thought leaders and global ambassadors” beyond the normal business concerns.

Uber underwent an investigation into its culture of sexual harassment and has earned lawsuits due to improperly accessed medical records of a rape victim.

The company is also involved in a legal battle with Alphabet’s Waymo concerning the theft of trade secrets.

