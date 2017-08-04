AT&T names WPP exec to lead new ad/analytics business

AT&T (T -0.5% ) is establishing an advertising and analytics business ahead of closing on content giant Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), and has hired a WPP exec away to run it.

The company named Brian Lesser as CEO of the new business, which will build on AT&T's customer data and its fast-growing content. Lesser has been CEO of WPP's GroupM North America.

He'll report to AT&T chief Randall Stephenson.

"Once we complete our acquisition of Time Warner Inc., we believe there is an opportunity to build an automated advertising platform that can do for premium video and TV advertising what the search and social media companies have done for digital advertising," Stephenson says.