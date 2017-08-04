Omeros' OMS721 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for IgA nephropathy; shares ahead 3%

The FDA designates Omeros' (OMER +2.7% ) lead candidate OMS721 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of a kidney disorder called IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, in which the immunoglobulin IgA lodges in the kidneys. The slowly progressive disorder produces inflammation which compromises kidneys' function. About 40% of sufferers eventually develop end-stage renal disease. OMS721 also has Breakthrough Therapy status for the condition.

Phase 3-stage OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) which plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system, which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

Previously: Omeros' OMS721 a Breakthrough Therapy for kidney disorders; shares ahead 10% (June 13)