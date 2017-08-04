Barnes & Noble Education acquires Student Brands

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED +2.5% ) completes the $58.5M acquisition of Student Brands.

Student Brands utilizes deep data analytics and artificial intelligence to drive its proprietary content management system, the Content Brain.

Barnes & Noble Education utilized cash on hand and availability under its current credit facility to finance the acquisition.

Student Brands is expected to contribute over $10M of EBITDA to BNED’s consolidated operation results over the next twelve months.

The company says the acquisition will be accretive to its EBITDA, net income and cash flow in FY18.

BNED is +2.11% to $7.25.

Source: Press Release