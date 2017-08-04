Immune Pharma's strategic plan and planned Cytovia spinout fail to stem the wave of selling; shares down 21%

Thinly traded nano cap Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP -20.5% ) continues its slide on almost six times normal volume. Shares have lost 55% of their value in a month.

In a letter to shareholders this morning, interim CEO Elliot Maza outlined the company's strategy, including the planned spinoff of Cytovia which will focus on developing cancer drug CEPLENE (histamine dihydrochoride).

Immune will continue its focus on lead asset bertilimumab, in Phase 2 development for bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

The company plans to hire a new chief medical officer to lead its development efforts.

