Pearson -1.4% after mixed report in off-season first half

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) is off 1.4% after posting first-half earnings that beat profit expectations but came up slightly short on revenues.

Revenues grew 9.6% on a headline basis in the seasonally weak first half, but were flat at constant currency and showed just 1% in underlying growth.

Adjusted operating profit, meanwhile, showed 310% in underlying growth (up 613% on a headline basis), rising to £107M from a year-ago £15M.

Revenue by geographic regions: North America, £1.285B (up 10%); Core, £384M (up 4%); Growth, £378M (up 10%).

Operating cash flow was -£72M, an improvement from a year-ago -£210M.

It reiterated full-year guidance for adjusted operating profit of £546M-£606M and EPS of 45.5-52.5 pence (vs. expectations for 48 pence) after an interest charge of £74M.

