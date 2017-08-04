Google's YouTube Red scores Karate Kid sequel series

The Hollywood Reporter says Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube Red has won the rights to a Karate Kid sequel series that will begin streaming next year.

’Cobra Kai’ will have 10, half-hour episodes and bring back series stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Google won out in a competitive bidding process that included Amazon, Netflix, and AMC.

YouTube global head of originals Susanne Daniels says the series fits into the service’s efforts to age up its demographic from 18-34 to 18-49 since the latter set can earn more ad money.