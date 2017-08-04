Spectrum Pharma Q2 beat propels shares, up 21%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI +20.9% ) is up on more than double normal volume after it posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

Revenues were $34.3M (+1.2%), including product sales of $31.2M (+1.0%). Net loss narrowed almost 16% to ($20.5M).

BLA filing on tap for next year for neutropenia drug ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim).

Interim data from Phase 2 study of poziotinib in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer expected before year-end. Another trial is being initiated for the indication in order to speed up development.

Previously: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 3)