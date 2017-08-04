Tesla cuts base price on Model X

Tesla (TSLA +1.5% ) reduced the price on its base version of the Model X by $3K to $79.5K, according to its website.

"When we launched Model X 75D, it had a very low gross margin," the company tells Bloomberg.

"As we’ve achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers," the EV automaker adds.

The Model X 75D is now $5K more the Model S with similar options ordered.

Also in the mix, several standard options were added to the Model S and Model X that were previously premium, impacting the value proposition for customers.