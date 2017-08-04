U.S. rig count falls in latest read

The total U.S. rig count fell 4 to 954, according to the Baker Hughes report.

Canada rigs -3 to 217. Gulf of Mexico rigs -7 to 16. Total North American rigs -1 to 1,178.

Rig count by region: Eagle Ford +3 at 70, Permian unchanged at 379, D-J/Niobrara +1 at 30, Williston -1 at 53.

WTI crude +0.65% at $49.35/bbl. Brent crude +0.35% to $52.19.

