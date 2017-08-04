Arista Networks +20.8% as analysts praise 'blow-out' quarter

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is among today's top tech movers, up 20.8% to a new all-time high after solidly beating expectations with its Q2 and seeing analyst upgrades today.

High price targets come from Barclays and FBN, at $200, implying 15% upside from a price already up more than 20% today.

FBN's Shebly Seyrafi says this is just the latest of many "blow-out" reports and praises a growing product line: "With the May 2017 introduction of its R2 Series Leaf and Spine, which drive cloud-scale routing with R2 Series line cards for existing Spine, new Leaf switches, and a new 16-slot Universal Spine switch, ANET is well-positioned to sell more solutions to the cloud vertical going forward."

The business is "on fire" with multiple tailwinds, says William Blair, which upgraded to Outperform. It's getting unlikely that the firm will get the pullback it wanted before getting more vocal about the stock, says analyst Jason Ader.

JPMorgan's Rod Hall raised the price target to $186 from $144: "It is hard to overstate how well this team continues to execute in our opinion," he says, pointing to a fight with Cisco that's "now largely in the rearview mirror with patents in the latest case being declared invalid by PTAB."