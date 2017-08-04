Snap pares gains on report Google is working on Discover-like feature

Live by the Google, dip by the Google? A day after moving higher based on reports that Google (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.4% ) had expressed interest in buying Snap (SNAP +3.6% ) for up to $30B, Snap shares are paring today's gains a bit after a Wall Street Journal report that Google's building similar media technology.

Google's "Stamp" would be built on its AMP speedy mobile Web pages, and let publishers create Snapchat Discover-like content with a heavy visual component ("Stamp" = Stories plus AMP).

That would mean swipe-able slides with text, photos and video a la Snapchat.

“Ever since the beginning of AMP we’ve constantly collaborated with publishers, and are working on many new features,” Google says in response.