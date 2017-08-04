Toshiba says Western Digital has no rights to Fab 6 production

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) releases a statement regarding Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) claims that the companies still plan to collaborate on the Fab 6 memory chip production line.

Toshiba earlier said it planned to go ahead with the $1.8B production investment without Western Digital after negotiations fell through.

Western Digital this week said the companies were still negotiating and that Western Digital planned to participate in the investment.

Toshiba issues a statement to Seeking Alpha on those claims, saying, “Toshiba is dismayed by Western Digital’s pattern of exaggerating SanDisk’s rights under the relevant agreements. Despite claims to the contrary, Western Digital does not now possess any legal ‘rights’ to participate in this phase of investment, which is an important investment in the next generation of flash memory.”

