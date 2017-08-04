Wells Fargo drops as filing shows it could find many more fake accounts

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has taken a downturn, -1.1% now after a positive morning, following the release of a 10-Q filing where it says a wider look into its sales practice issues could reveal a "significant increase in the identified number of potentially unauthorized accounts."

That might mean legal costs exceeding its set-asides, it adds. But "we do not expect any incremental customer remediation costs as a result of these efforts to have a significant financial impact on the company."

The company is adding three years to the initial review period of about four years (May 2011 to mid-2015). It expanded the review to cover the consent order period of January 2011 through September 2016, and is voluntarily reviewing accounts from 2009-2010.