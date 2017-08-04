Adidas steps up its game

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) posted another quarter that showed just how competitive the company is with Nike (NKE -0.6% ) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

The company knocked out Q2 sales growth of 20% and increased full-year revenue growth guidance to a range of +17% to +19% vs. +12% to +14% prior. During the summer quarter, Adidas tallied revenue growth of 26% in North America.

Cowen keeps it simple in assessing Adidas and it peers.

"Consensus is underestimating sales and margin expansion potential through 2018 as product cycle heats up. UAA guidance for big acceleration in Q4 remains at risk. Remains a top pick," reads the firm's note.

Across the industry, Adidas has impressed with its on-trend fashion mix. "Adidas remains the hottest brand in the U.S. active market," observes NPD Group's Matt Powell.

