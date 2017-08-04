Shkreli guilty on three charges in fraud case

The jury in a Brooklyn court has found Martin Shkreli guilty on three counts in his highly publicized fraud case. He was convicted on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud while being acquitted on five other charges.

The case stemmed from his tenure running drug firm Retrophin (RTRX +3.1% ) when he paid back underwater investors in his hedge funds with company money through sham settlement and consulting agreements.

Mr. Shkreli could face up to 20 years in the Big House, but his sentence is likely to be much less.

