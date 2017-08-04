Report: AT&T seeking Bewkes replacement from outside

On the AT&T/Time Warner merger watch: A New York Post report says that AT&T (T +0.2% ) has looked for a new executive to replace outgoing Time Warner (TWX +0.3% ) chief Jeff Bewkes in overseeing its incoming media units.

That, the report says, may be to avoid departures from three key TWX leaders if one of them were promoted to the role: Turner Broadcasting's John Martin, HBO's Richard Plepler, or Kevin Tsujihara of Warner Bros.

A new executive would report to new AT&T Entertainment chief John Stankey. The company's been turned down by Fox veteran Peter Chernin and Disney Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer, the Post says.

AT&T is likely to dump the Time Warner corporate name after the closing, the report says.

Meanwhile, the Senate adjourned for August recess without confirming Makan Delrahim as antitrust chief, which might mean a slowdown in approval. The earliest vote on the nomination would be Sept. 5, when the Senate returns.

Delrahim hasn't indicated so far that he has any big issues with the $85B deal, though, and DOJ lawyers have begun preliminary talks on the deal.