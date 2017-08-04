JPMorgan turns sentiment on Avis and Hertz

Hertz Global (HTZ +10.1% ) and Avis Budget Group (CAR +4.1% ) break higher after JPMorgan delivers some sell-side relief on the car rental stocks.

"Margin progression and strong free cash flow delivered by Avis historically, while contending with industry headwinds, speak to solid execution by an experienced management team, in our view," writes Analyst Samik Chatterjee.

Chatterjee thinks both Hertz and Avis have been hit too hard by investors concerns over sector headwinds.

JP rates Hertz at Neutral with a $15 PT. Avis catches an Overweight rating and $39 PT. Both companies report earnings next week.