Imprimis down 18% of FDA inquiry into compounded product

Thinly traded nano cap Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY -18% ) slumps on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 250K shares, in apparent response to the news that the FDA is looking into two serious adverse events related to its curcumin emulsion for injection product, one involving cardiac arrest.

Reportedly, the compounded product lacked a label warning about hypersensitivity reactions associated with ungraded PEG 40 castor oil, an ingredient not suitable for human consumption or therapeutic use that may contain impurities. Also, the safety of the intravenous route of administration has not been established, nor has its effectiveness in treating eczema or thrombocytopenia.