Rockwell Collins +9.5% on report UTX looking at buyout

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) has jumped 9.5% in after-hours trade after a Bloomberg report notes United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is weighing a deal for the company.

UTX gained 0.3% today and is flat in after-hours trading at the moment.

Updated: It's not clear whether the two companies are actively in talks, Bloomberg says.

Rockwell Collins, the supplier of aircraft cabin equipment, has a market cap of $19B; it closed today at $119 and is up to $126.50 as of 4:51 p.m. Aircraft engine maker United Technologies is worth about $97B.