Telephone & Data Systems +1.2%; reports growing wireless subs

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) rose 1.2% after missing on its Q2 earnings report but seeing a subscriber turnaround at its wireless unit.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which logged a revenue beat as sales declined less than expected.

TDS net income fell to $10M from a previous $28M. Meanwhile, it acquired Central Oregon's Crestview Cable Communications to add more than 21,000 service addresses.

While U.S. Cellular added subscribers on a postpaid and prepaid basis, TDS Telecom saw wireline connections drop even as Internet demand drove cable adds.

Wireline residential connections dropped to 581,000 from 590,200: Voice connections down to 304,600 from 316,800; Broadband connections down to 230,200 from 232,200; IPTV up to 46,200 from 41,200.

Commercial wireline connections fell to 321,200 from 334,900: Voice connections down to 150,500 from 164,000; Broadband down to 21,000 from 21,900; managedIP rose to 149,700 from 149,000.

Cable connections rose to 297,000 from 287,600: Broadband up to 140,300 from 125,700; Video down to 97,900 from 102,900; Voice down to 58,700 from 58,900.

It's reiterated its full-year guidance for revenues of $5.015B-$5.265B (vs. consensus for $5.05B), EBITDA of $1.005B-$1.145B (vs. expected $1.108B) and capex of about $735M.

