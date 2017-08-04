Cellcom beats revenue expectations amid fixed-line strength

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted a slightly smaller drop in revenues than expected in its Q2 report, as gains in its fixed-line business mitigated declines in cellular.

Operating income fell 1.9% to 102M shekels (about $29M) against a revenue decline of 6.5%. Net income inched up 2.3%, to 45M shekels (about $13M).

The company's cellular subscriber base came to 2.779M at the end of June, down 1.2% Y/Y. Churn rate was 10.8%, up from a year-ago 10.6%; monthly cellular ARPU was 57 shekels (down 13.6%).

In Fixed-line, Internet infrastructure field-households came to 189,000 (up 39%); TV field-households were 137,000 (up 57.5%).

Revenue by segment: Cellular, 673M shekels (down 14.2%); Fixed-line, 331M shekels (up 12.6%). In the Cellular segment, service revenues were 481M shekels (down 15.2%) and equipment revenues 192M shekels (down 11.5%); in fixed-line, service revenues were 292M shekels (up 10.6%) and equipment revenues 39M shekels (up 30%).

EBITDA by segment: Cellular, 158M shekels (down 12.7%); Fixed-line, 79M shekels (up 38.6%).

The company didn't issue a dividend in Q2 due to hot competition and will re-evaluate in the future

Net cash from operations was 278M shekels (about $80M); free cash flow came to 77M shekels (about $22M).

Press Release