NTT boosts net income 11% in Q2

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCPK:NTTYY) grew revenues by 3.4% and net income by more than 11% in its Q2 results, paced by heavy gains in its data communications business.

The company pointed to total cost reductions coming to ¥682B in total (¥28B for this quarter).

Mobile subscriptions saw a net increase of 0.23M to 75.11M. Fiber-to-the-home subs ticked up 0.24M to 20.29M.

Revenue breakout: Regional communications, ¥787.8B (down ¥15B); Long distance and international communications, ¥529.7B (up ¥10.7B); Mobile communications, ¥1.137T (up ¥28B); Data communications, ¥462.3B (up ¥88.8B).

Operating income breakout: Regional communications, ¥133.6B (up ¥5.8B); Long distance and international communications, ¥34.8B (up ¥7.8B); Mobile communications, ¥277.6B (down ¥20.7B); Data communications, ¥25.3B (up ¥3.4B).

Press Release