Deadline: AT&T considering sale of CNN, TMZ post-TWX closing

AT&T (NYSE:T) is discussing divesting some key assets after the merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) closes, reports Deadline in an exclusive.

CNN and TMZ.com are two of the properties said to be under consideration for a sale. Deadline writes that CBS (NYSE:CBS) is a potential buyer of CNN, while TMZ could go to a private equity buyer. The timing could be good for the sale of CNN with political show ratings soaring across the board, although the network was beat by MSNBC in July for the weekday prime hours.

The AT&T-TWX deal is expected to close by the end of the year.