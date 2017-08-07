Infrastructure borrowing drops in the U.S.

Through July, new municipal deals to fund transportation, utilities and power projects totaled $50.7B, down 19.4% from the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

One reason could be the future of infrastructure investment. President Trump has promised $1T over the next decade, but the administration has produced few details regarding funding.

