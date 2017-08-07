MannKind teams up with One Drop to investigate use of Afrezza with digital diabetes platform

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and One Drop ink a memorandum of understanding to explore collaborations focused on the use of rapid-acting inhalable insulin Afrezza with One Drop's integrated digital diabetes care platform.

One goal is to identify ways to simplify the complexity of starting and staying on mealtime insulin along with Customized Coaching to help patients control their A1C levels.

The companies will launch a study to assess whether combining a solutions-oriented digital disease management platform like One Drop with Afrezza will improve patients' ability to manage their diabetes.

Financial terms are not disclosed.