Alibaba and Marriott International form JV

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) form a joint venture to work together in China.

The companies say the joint venture will leverage Marriott International's global portfolio of brands and Alibaba's digital retail leadership. The JV will manage Marriott's storefront on Fliggy and also market directly to Alibaba's customer base.

"We are proud to join forces with Marriott International – combining our large-scale consumer base, leading-edge technology and consumer insights with their unparalleled hospitality expertise," says Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang.

MAR +0.43% after hours to $105.47.

