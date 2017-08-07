Key regulators on board with Athersys' clinical development plan for MultiStem; shares ahead 2% premarket

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is up 2% premarket, albeit on only 67 shares, on the heels of its announcement that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has agreed that the design of its Phase 3 clinical trial, MASTERS-2, assessing its MultiStem cell therapy product in patients with ischemic stroke should be sufficient to support approval.

The company says the EMA's position is consistent with the FDA's where MultiStem has Fast Track status.

In Japan, distribution partner HEALIOS K.K. is conducting the TREASURE study which has Priority Review status there, meaning that the results should be sufficient to support registration.

MultiStem cell therapy is a patented regenerative medicine product that has shown the ability to promote tissue repair and healing in a variety of ways, such as through the production of therapeutic factors produced in response to signals of inflammation and tissue damage

