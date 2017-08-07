Futures start week on right foot

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.2% on the back of Friday's strong monthly jobs report that continued to show a strong U.S. labor force.

In the oil market, crude sunk below $49 a barrel as OPEC and non-member nations discussed poor conformity levels on their output cut agreement.

Gold is 0.2% lower at $1262/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.27%.

