Zynerba's ZYN002 flunks mid-stage epilepsy study; shares down 48% premarket

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announces that its Phase 2 clinical trial, STAR 1, assessing co-lead product candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol [CBD] gel) in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures failed to beat placebo as measured by a statistically valid reduction in seizures compared to baseline.

STAR 1 randomized 188 patients to receive either 97.5 mg of ZYN002, 195 mg of ZYN002 or placebo every 12 hours for 12 weeks.

Patients in the low-dose cohort experienced an 18.4% median reduction in focal seizures compared to baseline. The high-dose group and placebo showed 14.0% and 8.7% median reductions, respectively.

On the plus side, ZYN002 was safe and well-tolerated.

The company is also evaluating ZYN002 in osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Shares are down 48% premarket on robust volume.

