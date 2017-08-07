SoftBank CEO plans Uber or Lyft investment

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son says the company plans to invest in either Uber (Private:UBER) or Lyft during his comments following the Q1 earnings release.

Uber’s ex-CEO Travis Kalanick was reportedly courting a SoftBank investment as part of a plan to take back his position.

Uber experienced a series of recent setbacks including an investigation into the sexual harassment culture at the company and a C-suite exodus.

Uber has rolled out improved features for drivers in an attempt to improve retention and at over $60B has the higher valuation of the competitors.

Lyft landed a coveted partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo, recently closed on a $600M in funding, and has a $7.5B valuation.

Previously: Kalanick still looking to steer Uber (Aug. 7)