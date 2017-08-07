Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AIT Therapeutics (OTCPK:AITB) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (209% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) initiated with Buy rating and $81 (13% upside) price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Buy rating and $31 (55% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) resumed with Neutral rating and $62 (flat) price target by Goldman Sachs.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) upgraded to Buy with a $215 (11% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.