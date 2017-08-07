Bluerock Residential downgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point's Steve Shaw bails on his Buy rating after Friday's news about plans to internalize management and hint of a dividend cut on the way. Shares fell 16.9% on Friday.

Consideration to the current external manager will be $41M-$42M - nearly all to be paid in equity. Immediate cost savings of $3.8M are expected in the first year after internalization (expected shortly after the annual meeting in late October).

The board is undertaking a comprehensive review of the common stock dividend policy, hoping to achieve something sustainable by current AFFO. The review is expected to be completed in Q4.

BRG no trades premarket