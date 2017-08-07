Uganda picks group including GE to build oil refinery

Uganda's government says it reached a preliminary agreement with a consortium of investors including General Electric (NYSE:GE) to build and operate the country's first oil refinery.

The refinery initially is expected to process 30K bbl/day starting in 2020 and will be supplied by fields with 6.5B barrels of resources, developed by Total (NYSE:TOT), Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY).

Uganda has been seeking a new developer for the $4B project since negotiations with groups led by Russia’s RT Global and South Korea’s SK Engineering collapsed.