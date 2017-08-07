Tyson Foods issues strong revenue guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) rides a strong performance in the beef and pork segments to a solid FQ3 earnings beat.

Total volume was up 0.3%, led by a 1.3% gain in the beef segment. Prices were 1.1% higher during the quarter, led by a 4.3% jump for pork and 2.9% increase for chicken.

Looking ahead, Tyson says it expects to see net synergies of $200M from the AdvancePierre Foods deal.

The company anticipates FY17 EPS of $4.95 to $5.05 vs. $5.02 consensus. Guidance for 2017 revenue is set at $38B vs. $37.3B consensus and 2018 revenue of $41B is expected vs. $38.1B consensus.

